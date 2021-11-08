Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 356,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $10,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 131,032.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 281,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 281,720 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 9.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $473,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

