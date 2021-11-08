Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $208,000 in ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares RAFI Long/Short in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RALS opened at $30.92 on Monday. ProShares RAFI Long/Short has a fifty-two week low of $29.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.73.

