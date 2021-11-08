Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 37.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 65,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 35,303 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryerson alerts:

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

RYI stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 34.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.