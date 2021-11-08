Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Separately, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $110,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBLV opened at $100.34 on Monday. AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $72.17 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.66.

