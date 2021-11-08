Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $218,000 Position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Separately, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DFNV opened at $30.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.93.

