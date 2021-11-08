Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 1,011 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 461.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Redwood Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the first quarter worth about $105,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RWT opened at $13.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,100.00%.

Several research firms have commented on RWT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

