Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $21,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 19.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,235,000 after purchasing an additional 42,804 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $4,677,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $201.51 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.58 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.70.

Casey's General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

