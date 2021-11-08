National Bankshares Trims Saputo (TSE:SAP) Target Price to C$36.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC reduced their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Saputo to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.22.

SAP stock opened at C$31.60 on Friday. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$29.22 and a twelve month high of C$42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36. The firm has a market cap of C$13.07 billion and a PE ratio of 24.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$33.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.22.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.24 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

