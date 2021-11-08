Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) PT Raised to $44.00 at Raymond James

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PING. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.64.

NYSE PING opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 902,000 shares of company stock worth $21,293,060 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 525.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 108,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 20,178 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ping Identity by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

