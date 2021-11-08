Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,748 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $21,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,261,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 175,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 300.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 108,558 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 120,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $116.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.94. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $78.43 and a 52-week high of $117.72.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

