Insider Selling: SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells $499,177.31 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 19,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $499,177.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 17,300 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $427,310.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 11,696 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $284,212.80.

On Monday, October 25th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 13,704 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $334,514.64.

On Friday, October 22nd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 5,904 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $144,293.76.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 3,500 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $84,490.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,641 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $191,398.15.

On Thursday, October 14th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 600 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $14,424.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,900 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $505,153.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,700 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $504,873.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $232,128.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $26.47 on Monday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEMrush by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEMrush has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

