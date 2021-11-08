Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $490.10 Million

Brokerages expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report $490.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $491.20 million and the lowest is $489.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $451.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 18.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 189,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,724,000 after buying an additional 29,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 639.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $158.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

