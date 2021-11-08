$3.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will announce $3.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.66 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $14.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $14.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $15.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $32.77 on Monday. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3,277.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

