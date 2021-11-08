Raymond James Boosts Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $120.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.63.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $106.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.69. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.18.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,447.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,537 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $1,150,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $3,848,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 0.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $280,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

