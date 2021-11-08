CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CVS. Citigroup raised their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.26.

Shares of CVS opened at $93.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.43. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

