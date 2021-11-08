Intapp (INTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Intapp to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $61.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. On average, analysts expect Intapp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $29.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53. Intapp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

