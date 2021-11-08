Advance Auto Parts (AAP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $229.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.16. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $142.59 and a 1-year high of $235.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.47.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

