Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,579 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $34,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 143.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 146,231 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 162.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 35,734 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 16.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 837,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 120,754 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the first quarter valued at $229,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $6.06 on Monday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $900.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

