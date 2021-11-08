Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,387,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,254,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Asensus Surgical were worth $36,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASXC. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 24.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ASXC opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $492.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 879.52% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

