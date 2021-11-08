Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,644 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.17% of SP Plus worth $36,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SP Plus by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SP Plus by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SP Plus by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus stock opened at $33.65 on Monday. SP Plus Co. has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.45 million, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.65.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

