Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 327,957 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,538,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Arlo Technologies worth $37,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE ARLO opened at $6.94 on Monday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $575.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41.
Arlo Technologies Company Profile
Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
