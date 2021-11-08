Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 327,957 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,538,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Arlo Technologies worth $37,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARLO opened at $6.94 on Monday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $575.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41.

ARLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

