Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 355,676 Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.32% of InnovAge worth $38,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INNV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Get InnovAge alerts:

INNV stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $171.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

INNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on InnovAge in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. William Blair cut InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

InnovAge Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.