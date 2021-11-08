Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 104,143 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,304,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.96% of Aspen Aerogels worth $39,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,859,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $1,922,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,922 shares of company stock worth $5,351,028 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

ASPN stock opened at $55.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.