Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 7,232 Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,676,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $38,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Veoneer by 1,223.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 250,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 231,177 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Veoneer by 338.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 51,319 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Veoneer during the first quarter worth $1,224,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Veoneer during the first quarter worth $757,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Veoneer by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Veoneer alerts:

VNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $31.30 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Shares of VNE opened at $35.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40. Veoneer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $40.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.83 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.