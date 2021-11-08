Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) PT Lowered to $10.00

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.63.

Kaltura stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91. Kaltura has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kaltura will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,117,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

