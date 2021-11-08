Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $64.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $110.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Westpark Capital cut Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.97.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $9,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,497.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $4,499,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,470 shares of company stock valued at $40,708,012 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,318.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

