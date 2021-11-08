Barclays Raises Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target to $113.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procore Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.57.

Shares of PCOR opened at $94.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.73. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $621,236.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,197,033.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $1,413,288.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 724,138 shares in the company, valued at $63,173,799.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,441.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,327,000. Archon Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,647,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,859,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,779,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

