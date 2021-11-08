Morgan Stanley Downgrades Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSNL. TheStreet cut shares of Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Personalis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.90.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $20.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $913.55 million, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.45. Personalis has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $66,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,351 shares of company stock worth $2,113,213. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,585,000 after purchasing an additional 459,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Personalis by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,195,000 after buying an additional 881,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Personalis by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 187,201 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,744,000 after buying an additional 743,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Personalis by 29.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 162,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

