B. Riley Trims Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Target Price to $20.00

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

PKOH stock opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $321.17 million, a P/E ratio of -196.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $41.78.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60). Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 185.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

