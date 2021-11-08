GCP Applied Technologies Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GCP Applied Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $21.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 87.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.57. GCP Applied Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

