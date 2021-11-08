Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.43 EPS.

BDX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

NYSE BDX opened at $243.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $226.15 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.47.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total value of $1,790,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,674 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

