MML Investors Services LLC Takes $205,000 Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 23,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after buying an additional 75,290 shares during the last quarter.

JPEM opened at $57.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.77. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $61.37.

