MML Investors Services LLC Buys New Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,126 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,084,000 after buying an additional 443,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,487,000 after buying an additional 967,343 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,646,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,428,000 after acquiring an additional 60,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,204,000 after acquiring an additional 88,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,777. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.36.

JAZZ stock opened at $135.06 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $126.01 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 142.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

