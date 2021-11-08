MML Investors Services LLC Takes Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $412,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,565,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,477,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,790,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHN opened at $14.73 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

