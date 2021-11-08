MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 34.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 49.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CEMEX by 26.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CX opened at $6.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.20. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

