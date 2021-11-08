Marshall Wace LLP Takes $233,000 Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at $2,457,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Newmark Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 495,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 46,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Newmark Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,682,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,211,000 after purchasing an additional 80,504 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 293,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 208,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Newmark Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,855,000 after purchasing an additional 100,975 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $16.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $16.64.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.