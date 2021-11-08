Marshall Wace LLP Sells 29,620 Shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,620 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Larimar Therapeutics were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $982,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 81,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 33,004 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LRMR opened at $13.14 on Monday. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $232.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LRMR shares. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

