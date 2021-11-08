Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Executive Capital LP grew its position in eHealth by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,168,000 after acquiring an additional 750,501 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its position in eHealth by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,058,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,975,000 after acquiring an additional 471,371 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $24,641,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $19,637,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in eHealth by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 330,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 225,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get eHealth alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

eHealth stock opened at $40.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.58. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $35.69 and a one year high of $93.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16 and a beta of -0.19.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.