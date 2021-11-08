Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $223,000 Investment in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,004 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 776.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

BMRC stock opened at $39.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $509.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.78. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.87.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

