ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

ATNI stock opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $694.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.73. ATN International has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $52.65.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $166.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.76 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ATN International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATN International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

