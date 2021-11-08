Royal Bank of Canada Raises Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target to $87.00

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the software’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $79.91 on Friday. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -998.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 44,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,149,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 85,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total transaction of $6,611,766.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 487,205 shares of company stock worth $36,100,040 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

