B. Riley Raises Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target to $72.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

ACLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.81. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $176,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $242,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,483 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 111.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $9,442,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 88.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

