Kevin Dennis Green Sells 95,741 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 95,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $670,187.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $7.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Cerus by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,629,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,813,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

