Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Sells $832,000.00 in Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $82.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day moving average is $76.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.12. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $85.59.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

