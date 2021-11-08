OptimizeRx (OPRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $95.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 795.58 and a beta of 0.47. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.62.

OPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,403,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $773,465.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 133,159 shares of company stock worth $10,249,516. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimizeRx stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 292.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,259 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of OptimizeRx worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

