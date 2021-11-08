Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. On average, analysts expect Montrose Environmental Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MEG stock opened at $73.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $75.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.76.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 32,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,805,717.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $4,372,052.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 512,315 shares of company stock valued at $31,760,860. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 1,866.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,343 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $8,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

