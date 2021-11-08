Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.54 Million

Brokerages predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will post $235.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $237.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $233.40 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $198.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $895.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $893.10 million to $897.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $972.50 million, with estimates ranging from $960.40 million to $991.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $53.75 on Monday. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

