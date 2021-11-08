Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.11 Million

Analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will report sales of $182.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180.20 million and the highest is $184.38 million. Avalara reported sales of $144.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $675.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $672.00 million to $678.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $838.58 million, with estimates ranging from $827.10 million to $854.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.07.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $300,042.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,601,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total transaction of $4,939,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,805 shares of company stock worth $13,098,145. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Avalara by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 36,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVLR opened at $170.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.70 and a 200-day moving average of $160.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of -145.31 and a beta of 0.70. Avalara has a 52-week low of $117.33 and a 52-week high of $191.67.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

See Also: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.