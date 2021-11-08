Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.26 Billion

Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will report sales of $5.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.20 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $21.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.35 billion to $22.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.38 billion to $21.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $56.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $57.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,078 shares of company stock worth $2,113,952 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

