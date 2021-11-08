Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.58.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRQ. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter worth about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth about $174,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 77.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

TRQ stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.98.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

